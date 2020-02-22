P-Bruins Win Fourth-Straight Game, Beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-4

February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brendan Gaunce and Paul Carey both recorded three point nights with two goals and one assist each, as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-4, on Saturday night. The victory marks the fourth consecutive win for Providence.

Jack Studnicka, Peter Cehlarik, and Robert Lantosi also scored in the victory, while Dan Vladar picked up his ninth win of the season.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 2 2 0 4

PROVIDENCE 2 4 1 7

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It was really a wild second period. I think we were happy with the way we were playing. Whenever you get up big like that, for whatever reason, human nature tends to come into play. We started to relax, which is unfortunate, because it got them back in the game.

"I thought we shored it up in the third and then obviously the big goal, the seventh goal, really sealed the deal for us. We did a lot of good things and it's great to get the win."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce scored two goals and added an assist, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games and his point streak to five. He now has 16 goals on the season, matching his total from last year in 16 less games.

- Paul Carey also collected two goals and one assist. He is now tied for the team lead with 20 goals on the season.

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal and added an assist. His 20 goals and 21 assists are both tied for the team lead, while his 41 points lead all Providence skaters.

- Trent Frederic and Zach Senyshyn both recorded two assists.

- Peter Cehlarik scored a goal and added an assist in his first game back from an upper-body injury.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, February 23 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.