Sens Storm Back to Beat Moose in Overtime
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Alex Formenton buried the overtime winner as the Belleville Senators completed the comeback to beat Manitoba 5-4 at CAA Arena Saturday night.
Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots in the Belleville net while Darren Archibald, Parker Kelly, Jordan Szwarz and Rudolfs Balcers scored. Manitoba's Mikhail Berdin made 37 saves while Kristian Reichel (2), Ryan White and Logan Stanley had goals.
After staging a comeback from three goals down, the Senators secured the overtime win through Formenton as he skated in and saw his shot saved but the puck went skywards, hit Berdin in the back and rolled in at 2:01 to secure a 5-4 victory.
Reichel made it 1-0 just 2:57 into the game on his ninth of the year as right off of a faceoff win by CJ Seuss, the Czech native unleashed a wrister that beat Gustavsson through traffic. The visitors doubled its lead at 5:05 through White as he buried a rebound after Cole Maier had originally been denied.
Stanley pushed the Moose lead to 3-0 at 4:41 of the second from the left boards as he used a few screens to score his third of the season.
The Senators got on the board 44 seconds later through Archibald's second in as many games as he was out front to bury Morgan Klimchuk's pass from the side of the net for his second goal in Belleville jersey. The Sens got more life with 52.4 seconds in the period as Joseph LaBate chased a puck short-handed that prompted Berdin to come out and play it where he miscued a pass and Kelly gathered to shoot into an empty net to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Belleville tied the game at 6:20 of the third through captain Szwarz as on the power play he had his stick on the ice to re-direct Rudolfs Balcers' pass for his 16th of the season.
Manitoba regained the lead with 8:17 to play on Reichel's second of the night as off of another faceoff, he swatted at a puck after getting inside a Sens defender and beat Gustavsson for a 4-3 lead but Balcers sent the game to overtime with 34 seconds left in regulation as he buried a great set-up by Szwarz out front.
Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020
- Iowa Bounces Back with 4-0 Shutout of Texas - Iowa Wild
- Heat Climb to First in Pacific with 4-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Wild Top Stars 4-0 in Series Finale - Texas Stars
- Griffins' Streaks End with 4-3 Loss to Rampage - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Storm Back to Beat Moose in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Up 3-0, Moose Finish Short in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport comes back to earn one point in front of 5,026 fans on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kostin Caps Comeback in Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
- Astounding Ustimenko in 2-1 Loss at Syracuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Win Fourth-Straight Game, Beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Johnson's OT Penalty Shot Lifts Pens over Wolf Pack - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Hammer IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Tips Wolf Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Erase Early Deficit, Win in Shootout over Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Storm Back to Double up Devils 6-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Outslug T-Birds on High Scoring Saturday Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Take Down Amerks in 3-2 Overtime Victory - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Halt Devils With 6-3 Win - Binghamton Devils
- Rocket Use Crowd's Energy to Surge Past Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tyler Bird to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game 51 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- O'Connor Recalled to NHL's Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies in Laval for Rendezvous with Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Release Forward Danny Moynihan - Manitoba Moose
- LA Kings Sign Frk to Two-Year Extension - Ontario Reign
- Coyotes Assign Kuemper to Tucson for Conditioning Purposes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mark Friedman Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Shoot for First Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Wizard Night with Harry Potter Wands Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 22, 2020 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face Top Two Atlantic Division Teams this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Roadrunners Return Home Comes With Dramatic Overtime Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point - Ontario Reign
- Stolarz Continues Gulls' Run in 4-1 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Werner Leads Eagles to 2-1 OT Win at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Sens Storm Back to Beat Moose in Overtime
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22
- Comets Double up Senators
- Familiarity Key for Archibald and Luchuk