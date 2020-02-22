Rocket Use Crowd's Energy to Surge Past Marlies 2-1
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - A sellout crowd of 10,068 filled the seats at Place Bell and for good measure, as they went on to watch the Rocket knock off the Toronto Marlies 2-1 in a playoff-like affair on Saturday afternoon.
The win improves Laval's record to 25-23-5-3 and pushes them past the Marlies in the standings.
Yannick Veilleux buried a powerplay marker at 5:03 of the third and the Rocket never looked back en route to capturing a valuable two points.
Alexandre Alain scored his tenth of the season in the second period on a one-timer from Cale Fleury. Lukas Vejdemo also earned an assist on the play. Scoring the first goal of the game has been a key to success for the Rocket, who now own a record of 18-5-5-2 when striking first.
For the Marlies, Matt Read scored his 1n2th of the campaign, but that was all the offense that the visitors would get. Michael Hutchinson made 34 saves in a game that saw Laval outshoot Toronto 36-27.
In the opening minutes of the second period, Alain's laser from the blue line squeezed through the pads of Hutchinson to put the Rocket up 1-0. The lead was short-lived, however, as less than a minute later, it was Read responding for the Marlies on a precise wrister from in close that beat Cayden Primeau.
On the power play in the third, Veilleux roofed a one-timer over Hutchinson's right shoulder, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and regaining the Rocket lead. From there, the Rocket were able to hang on, backstopped by Primeau who made 26 saves including several key stops in the final minutes.
"It was essential for us to get a win today. With such a big crowd, we needed to come out strong. The game truly had a playoff feel to it," said Alexandre Alain following the game.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV: Alain (Fleury, Vejdemo) | Veilleux (Dauphin, Lynch)
TOR: Read (Elynuik, Korshkov)
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: (1/3) | IN/PK: (3/3)
TOR | AN/PP: (0/3) | IN/PK: (2/3)
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Primeau (26/27) | TOR: Hutchinson (34/36)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Veilleux - LAV 2. Primeau - LAV 3. Dauphin - LAV
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020
- Rocket Use Crowd's Energy to Surge Past Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tyler Bird to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game 51 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- O'Connor Recalled to NHL's Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies in Laval for Rendezvous with Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Release Forward Danny Moynihan - Manitoba Moose
- LA Kings Sign Frk to Two-Year Extension - Ontario Reign
- Coyotes Assign Kuemper to Tucson for Conditioning Purposes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mark Friedman Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Shoot for First Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Wizard Night with Harry Potter Wands Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 22, 2020 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face Top Two Atlantic Division Teams this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Roadrunners Return Home Comes With Dramatic Overtime Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point - Ontario Reign
- Stolarz Continues Gulls' Run in 4-1 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Werner Leads Eagles to 2-1 OT Win at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.