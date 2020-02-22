Marlies in Laval for Rendezvous with Rocket

The Marlies are back on the road today for a Saturday showdown with the Laval Rocket.

Toronto looks to turn things around today and get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Binghamton. Toronto (57 points) has fallen to sixth place in the North Division, currently sitting one point behind the Binghamton Devils (58 points) and Syracuse Crunch (58 points). It continues to be a tight playoff race with Laval (56 points) sitting in seventh, only one point back from Toronto. With an important two points on the line, the Marlies will be looking for a full 60 minutes in today's divisional battle.

This marks the sixth of eight meetings between these North Division rivals, and the Marlies hold a slight edge in the regular season series having won three of the previous five contests. The Rocket are coming off a 4-1 win over the Manitoba Moose, but have struggled recently with only two wins in their previous 10 games.

As they continue to look for consistency, the Marlies have leaned heavily on organizational depth with players coming up from the Newfoundland Growlers. "They played really well, they made plays," said head coach Greg Moore following last game. "They were part of the reason that we started coming back there towards the end and feeling like more of a confident team. So good signs for the development of the organization." The Marlies also have a new addition to the lineup today, Max Veronneau, who was recently acquired by the Maple Leafs from Ottawa in exchange for Aaron Luchuk and a 2021 conditional sixth-round pick. Veronneau, 24, has appeared in four games for the Ottawa Senators this season. He has also skated in 33 games with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20, recording 10 points (5-5-10).

Puck drops at 3:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

26-21-3-2 Overall Record 24-23-5-3

3-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-2-1-0

0-2-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-1

180 Goals For 157

177 Goals Against 171

20.8% Power Play Percentage 19.3%

77.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.5%

K. Agostino (23) Leading Goal Scorer C. Hudon (26)

P. Aberg (40)

K. Agostino (40) Leading Points Scorer J. Evans (38)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader C. Primeau (13)

