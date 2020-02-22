Mark Friedman Returned to Lehigh Valley
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned defenseman Mark Friedman to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Friedman, 24, has played in 39 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has scored three goals and 12 assists for 15 points and 26 penalty minutes. He is coming off a two-assist game on February 16 against the Hershey Bears. He played in 75 games for Lehigh Valley last year and set a new career-highs in goals (5), assists (21), and points (26). He has been recalled by the Flyers on three occasions this season and has played six games for Philadelphia. He tallied his first NHL point on January 13 with an assist on Connor Bunnaman's first NHL goal. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 season and on April 6, 2019 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Friedman was drafted in the third round (#86 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He has played 180 games in the AHL for Lehigh Valley and has accumulated 58 points on 10 goals and 48 assists. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at Bowling Green State University where he was named to a conference All-Star team in all three seasons. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2014-15, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2015-16 and WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2016-17. Before attending Bowling Green, Friedman played two seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Mark Friedman
