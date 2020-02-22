LA Kings Sign Frk to Two-Year Extension

February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have signed forward Martin Frk to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season worth an annual average value (AAV) of $725,000, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Frk has posted five goals and six points (5-1=6) in eight games with the Kings this season. The 6-1, 205-pound forward rejoined LA for his second stint of the season on Feb. 12 from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). He currently leads Ontario with 23 goals, 36 points and a plus-12 rating in 37 games. Frk also represented the Reign in the 2020 AHL All-Star Game, where he set a North American record for Hardest Shot at 109.2 MPH.

The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native has appeared in 108 career NHL games between LA, the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes, registering 37 points (17-20=37). In 264 career regular-season AHL games between Ontario and the Grand Rapids Griffins, he has tallied 168 points (91-77=168). In 2017, Frk helped lead Grand Rapids to the Calder Cup Championship with 15 points (5-10=15) in 16 postseason games. He has collected 24 points (7-17=24) in 29 career AHL playoff appearances with the Griffins.

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (49th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Frk was signed by LA as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2019-20 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.