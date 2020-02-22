Checkers Storm Back to Double up Devils 6-3

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Checkers shook off an early deficit and roared back in Binghamton, snatching a 6-3 win from the Devils.

Things started chaotically in Saturday's rematch. Binghamton opened the scoring 2:18 into regulation, then Jake Bean evened the score 17 seconds later only to see the Devils regain the lead 19 seconds after that.

Things cooled down for a bit after that hectic 36-second stretch, but the Devils knocked one more in on the man advantage to jump out to a 3-1 lead just past the midway point of the first.

With a power-play blast of his own, Oliwer Kaski pulled the Checkers back within one in the final seconds of the opening frame, and that seemed to light a fire under the visitors.

Joey Keane brought the game back to a deadlock with his first tally in a Charlotte sweater early on in the second. Then, less than a minute after that, a puck careened off Clark Bishop's leg and into the back of the net, claiming the visitor's first lead of the night. The Checkers kept piling on as Steven Lorentz roofed a slap shot on the man advantage just minutes later to send the home squad reeling.

With a two-goal lead heading into the final frame, the Checkers leaned on Anton Forsberg to keep Binghamton's attack at bay. The Devils fired 22 shots in the third period alone, and Charlotte's netminder was up to the task on each and every one of them. Forsberg finished the night with 36 stops, and a long-distance empty netter from Lorentz sealed the deal for an impressive victory on the road.

Notes

The Checkers snapped a three-game winless streak with tonight's win ... Joey Keane scored his first goal as a Checker ... The Checkers scored multiple power-play goals for the 12th time this season ... The Checkers have recorded a power-play goal in four straight games ... Steven Lorentz recorded his 11th multi-point game of the season ... Lorentz set a career high with four points tonight ... Oliwer Kaski now ranks second among all AHL defensemen with 12 goals ... Kaski has scored a power-play goal in each of the last two games and in three of the last four ... Jake Bean recorded his 13th multi-point game of the season ... The Checkers scored at least three goals in a period for the ninth time in the last 19 games ... A defensemen has scored a goal for Charlotte in each of the last four games ... Anton Forsberg's 22 saves in the third period are the second most in a single period by a Checkers goalie this season ... Forsberg recorded at least 35 saves in two of his last three starts ... Brian Gibbons and Colin Markison both missed the game due to injury ... Jacob Pritchard and Cavan Fitzgerald were healthy extras

Up Next

Charlotte's road trip continues with a meeting in Hershey on Tuesday.

