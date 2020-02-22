Kostin Caps Comeback in Grand Rapids

February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release







Niko Mikkola of the San Antonio Rampage vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins) Niko Mikkola of the San Antonio Rampage vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Austin Poganski and Klim Kostin scored goals 1:01 apart in the third period to give San Antonio a lead and Adam Wilcox closed the door with 39 saves, as the Rampage (20-21-12) earned a 4-3 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins (26-23-7) on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

Mike Vecchione scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season, and Nolan Stevens posted two assists.

With the Griffins leading 3-2 midway through the third period, Poganski brought the puck into the Griffins zone. Poganski was clipped by a high stick from Dylan McIlrath, but still pushed a pass forward to send Vecchione in alone on goaltender Pat Nagle. Nagle made the save, but Jordan Nolan slid the rebound back in front for a Poganski finish. Poganski's ninth of the season at 12:40 tied the game 3-3.

McIlrath was still assessed two minutes for high-sticking following the goal, sending the Rampage to the power play. Kostin capitalized with a wrist shot past Nagle from the left face-off dot at 13:41 to give the Rampage their first lead with his 11th of the season.

The Rampage held on despite 42 Griffins shots, 13 of them in the third period, for their first win at Van Andel Arena since Oct. 17, 2015, snapping a nine-game winless streak in Grand Rapids. The Rampage are three points back of the fourth-place Chicago Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Griffins opened the scoring at 18:28 of the first period when Matthew Ford fed a pass from behind the net that found Givani Smith at the bottom of the right circle. Smith lifted his seventh goal of the season over Wilcox's shoulder, off the post, and in for a 1-0 Griffins lead.

San Antonio drew even on the power play at 12:23 of the second period with Cam Darcy's left-circle one-timer over Nagle's shoulder, his fourth goal of the season tying the score 1-1.

Chris Terry restored the Griffins lead at 14:05 of the second with a power play goal of his own, beating Wilcox from the right circle with a wrist shot over the shoulder for his 19th of the season.

At 17:20 of the second period, Vecchione tied the game when he buried the rebound of a Jake Walman shot for his 20th goal of the year. Griffins defenseman Moritz Seider was injured on the play and did not return.

The Griffins grabbed their third lead of the game at 2:25 of the third period, with Chase Pearson driving the net and flipping the puck over an outstretched Wilcox for his eighth goal and a 3-2 Grand Rapids lead.

Nathan Walker left the game late in the first period with an injury and did not return.

San Antonio is 4-3-1 on the Rodeo Road Trip.

The Rampage and Griffins meet again on Sunday afternoon at Van Andel Arena to complete San Antonio's three-in-three weekend. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Darcy (4); Vecchione (20); Poganski (9); Kostin (11)

Adam Wilcox: 39 saves on 42 shots

Power Play: 2-for-5

Penalty Kill: 1-for-4

THREE STARS:

1) Klim Kostin - SA

2) Chase Pearson - GR

3) Mike Vecchione - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.