Monsters Take Down Amerks in 3-2 Overtime Victory
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans in overtime 3-2 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 24-26-3-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 53 points.
The Monsters struck first after Trey Fix-Wolansky notched a tally at 3:59 of the opening period off a feed from Ryan MacInnis. Markus Hannikainen's marker doubled the lead for Cleveland at 7:35 with an assist from Fix-Wolansky, but Rochester's Taylor Leier responded with a goal at 15:54 sending the Monsters into the first intermission leading 2-1. The Americans tied the score with the only goal of the middle frame from Brett Murray at 9:15 sending both teams to the final intermission knotted at two apiece. Following a scoreless third period, the game was decided in overtime after Sam Vigneault notched a tally for Cleveland at 1:35 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Fix-Wolansky.
Cleveland's Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves in victory while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 10 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to face off against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday afternoon with a 11:00 a.m. puck drop at Coca Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 0 1 - 3
ROC 1 1 0 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 13 0/0 4/4 10 min / 5 inf
ROC 34 0/4 0/0 2 min / 1 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Korpisalo W 32 2 1-0-0
ROC Luukkonen OT 10 3 3-3-3
Cleveland Record: 24-26-3-2, 8th North Division
Rochester Record: 30-17-4-4, 2nd North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters left wing Paul Bittner (right) vs. the Rochester Americans
