Monsters Take Down Amerks in 3-2 Overtime Victory

ROCHESTER, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans in overtime 3-2 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 24-26-3-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 53 points.

The Monsters struck first after Trey Fix-Wolansky notched a tally at 3:59 of the opening period off a feed from Ryan MacInnis. Markus Hannikainen's marker doubled the lead for Cleveland at 7:35 with an assist from Fix-Wolansky, but Rochester's Taylor Leier responded with a goal at 15:54 sending the Monsters into the first intermission leading 2-1. The Americans tied the score with the only goal of the middle frame from Brett Murray at 9:15 sending both teams to the final intermission knotted at two apiece. Following a scoreless third period, the game was decided in overtime after Sam Vigneault notched a tally for Cleveland at 1:35 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Fix-Wolansky.

Cleveland's Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves in victory while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 10 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face off against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday afternoon with a 11:00 a.m. puck drop at Coca Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 0 1 - 3

ROC 1 1 0 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 13 0/0 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

ROC 34 0/4 0/0 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Korpisalo W 32 2 1-0-0

ROC Luukkonen OT 10 3 3-3-3

Cleveland Record: 24-26-3-2, 8th North Division

Rochester Record: 30-17-4-4, 2nd North Division

