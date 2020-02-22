Werner Leads Eagles to 2-1 OT Win at Ontario

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado goaltender Adam Werner made 28 saves on 29 shots, while forwards Jayson Megna and T.J. Tynan provided the goal scoring, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign, 2-1 in overtime on Friday. Tynan netted the game-winner just 16 seconds into the extra session, as Colorado now improves to 15-8-2-0 on the road this season.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Eagles outshoot the Reign 13-10, the game's first goal would finally materialize in the second frame. Defenseman Calle Rosen would hit Megna with a pass from the Colorado zone, sending Megna flying down the ice on a breakaway. Megna would then beat Ontario goaltender Matthew Villalta to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 9:51 mark of the second period. The goal was Megna's 17th tally of the season and extended his point streak to five games. The Eagles would close out the second stanza by killing off a Reign power play and headed to the intermission still on top, 1-0.

Colorado would try to keep the Reign at a distance in the third period, with Ontario outshooting the Eagles 12-4 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. However, a late power play for the Reign would set-up the equalizer, as defenseman Paul LaDue would light the lamp with a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:00 left to play in the period.

As the teams headed to overtime, forward Logan O'Connor would snag the puck and drive down the left-wing boards before cutting to the net and firing a shot on net. Villalta would deny the initial opportunity, but Tynan would crash the crease and poke the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado the 2-1 victory just 16 seconds into OT.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, while Ontario capitalized on one of two opportunities on the man-advantage. Colorado outshot the Reign by a final count of 30-29.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, February 22nd at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

