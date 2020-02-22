Admirals Hammer IceHogs
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - In a game that featured a hat trick and goalie fight the Admirals continued their impressive offensive output against Rockford as they took a 7-2 victory over their Central Division rivals on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
Yakov Trenin picked up his first career hat trick, scoring three times in a 17:31 span from the end of the second to the middle of the third. Those three tallies gave him 19 on the season, which is now tied for the team high.
However, what the crowd in excess of 9,000 will likely remember happened at 9:58 of the third period. That's when Ads goalie and Brookfield native Troy Grosenick and Rockford's netminder Matt Tompkins skated from their respective creases and threw hands at center ice before the delight of the home crowd.
Both goalies were given game misconducts for their actions, although Grosenick earned the win, his 19th of the season.
The Admirals offensive success continues a season trend against the Hogs as Milwaukee has scored seven times in three of the past four games against Rockford. Michael McCarron tallied a goal and two assists and Alex Carrier dished out three apples and was +5 to pace the offense.
Also netting tallies were Eeli Tolvanen, Tommy Novak, Mathieu Olivier as the Ads became the first team in the AHL to top the 80-point plateau as the now sit with 81 courtesy of a 37-12-4-3 record.
The Admirals wrap up their four-game homestand when they host the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday night, February 26th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
