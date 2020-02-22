Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Tips Wolf Pack in OT

February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Hartford, CT - Adam Johnson scored on a penalty shot at 1:47 of overtime Saturday night, to give the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a 4-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack battled back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the game, but Johnson cashed in for the first overtime penalty shot goal ever scored against the Wolf Pack, after he was spilled by Vinni Lettieri on a breakaway. Johnson faked Wolf Pack goaltender Adam Huska (16 saves), before slipping a shot through his legs.

"A penalty shot was the right call there," Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It was a tough way to end the game."

"We did a lot of good things tonight," added Lettieri. "we were just fighting it too much at times."

Though both teams traded rush chances for the first 10 minutes, the Penguins got on the board 11:16 into the first period, when Cole Cassels deflected a point shot from John Nyberg past Huska for his 14th goal of the season. Kevin Roy also assisted on the goal.

Just 45 seconds into the second period, Danny O'Regan tied the game, scoring his 11th of the season. Vincent LoVerde and Lettieri assisted on the tally.

The tie would not last, however. Ryan Scarfo scored his first goal of the season just 1:36 later, at 2:21, to give Wilkes-Barre Scranton the lead again. Jon Lizzote and Pierre-Olivier Joseph had the assists.

Just when it seemed like Hartford would end the period behind, Lettieri scored from behind the net off of Dustin Tokarski's (25 Saves) leg with just 37.3 seconds left. "Anything can happen around the net," said Lettieri of his 23rd goal of the year. "You're always taught you just have to shoot when the goalie isn't expecting it." Darren Raddysh and Vitali Kravtsov assisted on the goal.

The Penguins once again took the lead 3:21 into the third, when Roy scored his 11th goal of the year. Johnson and Cassels assisted on the goal.

With 9:21 left, Vitali Kravtsov scored his fifth goal of the year on a breakaway. Nick Ebert and Steven Fogarty had the assists. "It was a back and forth game," Lettieri said. "We had some good times, were on our heels at times. We played well defensively, we just need to get more time on offense.

"Obviously we wanted to win, but we just have to leave it behind us and get ready for tomorrow."

The Wolf Pack finish a three-game weekend with a visit to Bridgeport Sunday afternoon to take on the Sound Tigers. Faceoff is 3:00, and all of the action can be heard live on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next Wolf Pack home game is Sunday, March 1, a 3:00 game vs. the Providence Bruins. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4 (OT) at Hartford Wolf Pack 3

Saturday - XL Center

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1 1 1 1 - 4

Hartford 0 2 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Cassels 7 (Nyberg, Roy), 11:16. Penalties-Newell Hfd (tripping), 18:04.

2nd Period-2, Hartford, O'Regan 11 (LoVerde, Lettieri), 0:45. 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Scarfo 1 (Lizotte, Joseph), 2:21. 4, Hartford, Lettieri 23 (Raddysh, Kravtsov), 19:22. Penalties-Jones Hfd (high-sticking), 2:32; Warsofsky Wbs (hooking), 3:27; Devane Wbs (slashing), 7:15; Devane Wbs (tripping), 9:34; Crawley Hfd (holding), 16:17; Czuczman Wbs (holding the stick), 19:57.

3rd Period-5, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Roy 11 (Johnson, Cassels), 3:21. 6, Hartford, Kravtsov 5 (Ebert, Fogarty), 10:39. Penalties-Johnson Wbs (tripping), 6:47; Barber Wbs (delay of game), 15:35.

OT Period-7, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Johnson 9 1:47 (PS). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6-6-5-3-20. Hartford 8-9-10-1-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0 / 3; Hartford 0 / 6.

Goalies-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tokarski 7-3-2 (28 shots-25 saves). Hartford, Huska 10-7-6 (20 shots-16 saves).

A-7,438

Referees-Michael Sheehan (74), Rob Hennessey (87).

Linesmen-Brent Colby (7), Glen Cooke (6).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.