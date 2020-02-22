American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Stockton Heat forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of an opponent, assessed in a game at Tucson on Feb. 21.
Gallant will miss Stockton's game tonight (Feb. 22) at Tucson.
