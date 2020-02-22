LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point

The Ontario Reign got a late goal from Paul LaDue to force overtime, but fell 2-1 on Friday evening against the Colorado Eagles. Ontario now has a point in 12 of its last 13 games, with a 10-1-2 record over that span.

Date: February 21, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL221BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL221Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL221PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (26-19-5-1)

COL Record: (29-16-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 0 1

COL 0 1 0 1 2

Shots PP

ONT 29 1/2

COL 30 0/4

Three Stars -

1. T.J. Tynan (COL)

2. Adam Werner (COL)

3. Matthew Villalta (ONT)

W: Adam Werner (16-9-1)

L: Matthew Villalta (8-4-2)

Next Game: Sunday, February 23, 2020 vs. San Jose - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

