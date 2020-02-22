LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got a late goal from Paul LaDue to force overtime, but fell 2-1 on Friday evening against the Colorado Eagles. Ontario now has a point in 12 of its last 13 games, with a 10-1-2 record over that span.
Date: February 21, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL221BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL221Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL221PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (26-19-5-1)
COL Record: (29-16-3-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 0 1
COL 0 1 0 1 2
Shots PP
ONT 29 1/2
COL 30 0/4
Three Stars -
1. T.J. Tynan (COL)
2. Adam Werner (COL)
3. Matthew Villalta (ONT)
W: Adam Werner (16-9-1)
L: Matthew Villalta (8-4-2)
Next Game: Sunday, February 23, 2020 vs. San Jose - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
