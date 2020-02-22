Jaros Recalled by Ottawa
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Jaros from the Belleville Senators.
Jaros has played six games with Ottawa this season tallying two assists. He has two goals and 15 points in 32 games with Belleville. His +19 is the third best on the Sens this season.
Belleville is in action tonight when they host Manitoba. Tickets are available.
