Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-25-6; 46pts) dropped a 4-1 decision to the San Diego Gulls (25-17-7; 57pts) in front of 5,803 at Mechanics Bank Arena. C Beau Starrett scored his first AHL goal. The Condors host Colorado Saturday on Wizard Night.
FIRST PERIOD
GULLS GOAL C Alex Broadhurst (8th) on a wraparound; Assists: Benoit, Wideman; Time of goal: 4:23; SD leads, 1-0
GULLS GOAL: LW Max Comtois (5th) on a backdoor pass; Assists: Broadhurst, De Leo; Time of goal: 10:24; SD leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 13, SD - 18
SECOND PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Antoine Morand (5th) shorthanded from the high slot; Assist: Lundestrom; Time of goal: 1:03; SD leads, 3-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Beau Starrett (1st) deflected a point shot for his first AHL goal; Assists: Manning, Peluso; Time of goal: 13:27; SD leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK - 6, SD - 11
THIRD PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: LW Blake Pietila (11th) on a rebound; Assists: Carrick, Wideman; Time of goal: 14:12; SD leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK- 3, SD - 8
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Broadhurst (SD) 2. Morand (SD) 3. Starrett (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SD - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 22; SD - 37
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-15-4; 33/37); SD - Stolarz (20-11-5; 21/22
C Beau Starrett has points in two straight (1g-1a) with his first AHL goal
RW Anthony Peluso fought in the first period
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais, Brad Malone
WIZARD NIGHT TOMORROW - SAVE MONEY WITH CONDORS-CON PACK
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face Top Two Atlantic Division Teams this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Roadrunners Return Home Comes With Dramatic Overtime Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point - Ontario Reign
- Stolarz Continues Gulls' Run in 4-1 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Werner Leads Eagles to 2-1 OT Win at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.