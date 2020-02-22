Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-25-6; 46pts) dropped a 4-1 decision to the San Diego Gulls (25-17-7; 57pts) in front of 5,803 at Mechanics Bank Arena. C Beau Starrett scored his first AHL goal. The Condors host Colorado Saturday on Wizard Night.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL C Alex Broadhurst (8th) on a wraparound; Assists: Benoit, Wideman; Time of goal: 4:23; SD leads, 1-0

GULLS GOAL: LW Max Comtois (5th) on a backdoor pass; Assists: Broadhurst, De Leo; Time of goal: 10:24; SD leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 13, SD - 18

SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Antoine Morand (5th) shorthanded from the high slot; Assist: Lundestrom; Time of goal: 1:03; SD leads, 3-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Beau Starrett (1st) deflected a point shot for his first AHL goal; Assists: Manning, Peluso; Time of goal: 13:27; SD leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 6, SD - 11

THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Blake Pietila (11th) on a rebound; Assists: Carrick, Wideman; Time of goal: 14:12; SD leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 3, SD - 8

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Broadhurst (SD) 2. Morand (SD) 3. Starrett (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SD - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 22; SD - 37

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-15-4; 33/37); SD - Stolarz (20-11-5; 21/22

C Beau Starrett has points in two straight (1g-1a) with his first AHL goal

RW Anthony Peluso fought in the first period

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Vincent Desharnais, Brad Malone

