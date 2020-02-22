Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tyler Bird to PTO
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Tyler Bird to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Bird, 23, has skated in 34 games with the Orlando Solar Bears this season tallying five goals and six assists. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 79 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Reading Royals and Wheeling Nailers since 2018 posting 23 points (8g, 15a).
Bird was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 137th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
