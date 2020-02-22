Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tyler Bird to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Tyler Bird to a professional tryout contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Bird, 23, has skated in 34 games with the Orlando Solar Bears this season tallying five goals and six assists. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 79 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Reading Royals and Wheeling Nailers since 2018 posting 23 points (8g, 15a).

Bird was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 137th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

