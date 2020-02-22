Condors Host Wizard Night with Harry Potter Wands Tonight

American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. on Wizard Night featuring $5 Harry Potter wands. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. Great seats start at just $12. After 5,803 fans last night, another big crowd is expected tonight for the Condors who have the second highest average attendance increase in the AHL this season.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Wizard Night presented by Univision and Sunny 105.3 FM. Harry Potter wands are just $5 and fans can purchase up to two per game ticket. Butterbeer samples on the concourse. Plus, there will be an owl and other movie-themed animals on the concourse for pictures.

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: LW Joe Gambardella and C Ryan McLeod

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles play game seven of an eight-game season series. Colorado has won four straight in the series. In the team's last meeting the Condors never trailed until the final horn when Colorado rallied late and won 5-4 in a shootout last Saturday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped a 4-1 decision last night to San Diego. C Beau Starrett scored the lone goal of the night for the Condors, his first in the AHL.

Colorado picked up a 2-1 overtime victory in Ontario last night. F TJ Tynan scored the overtime game-winner and made a winner out of G Adam Werner who stopped 28 of 29 for his 16th win of the season. C Jayson Megna scored his 17th in regulation for the Eagles.

EDMONTON "CONDORS"

There are currently 11 players on the Oilers active roster who have also played in Bakersfield this season. All told, 15 players have spent time with Edmonton this season totaling 346 man games played. Three of the Oilers six d-men (Bear, Jones, Lagesson) from the past two games are off a Condors team which led the AHL in goals against a season ago.

STARRETT SHINING

C Beau Starrett has points in two straight. The rookie center notched his first AHL point on Sunday and last night redirected a point shot for his first AHL goal. He has two points (1g-1a) in five AHL games. With Wichita in the ECHL, he had 16 goals in 47 contests.

CONDORS NOTES

RW Josh Currie is 2nd in the AHL in shots at 180... C Markus Granlund plays his 100th AHL game tonight... RW Anthony Peluso fought for the second time this year last night... G Stuart Skinner is 5th in the AHL in saves at 926... The Condors are without seven of their 10 leading scorers on the season... The Condors power play is 5/21 (23.8%) against Colorado on the year... C Luke Esposito leads the Condors with six assists in six games against Colorado.

EAGLES NOTES

Colorado is 15-8-2 on the road this season and 7-3-0 in its last 10 games... The Eagles are 3-1 in shootouts this season, including Saturday's win in Bakersfield... Colorado is 25-6-2 when scoring first... The Eagles are 6th offensively at 3.35 goals per contest.... When leading after two, Colorado is 22-0-1... G Adam Werner is 2-0-0 against Bakersfield with a 1.50 GAA and a .952 sv%.

TRANSACTIONS

2/19 - D Evan Bouchard recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

2/19 - C Markus Granlund assigned to Bakersfield (AHL)

