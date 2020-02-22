Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 2-1

February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet tallied a goal and an assist, while Dominik Masin potted the game-winner to advance the Crunch to 26-22-3-5 on the season. Syracuse and Lehigh Valley split the two-game season series, 1-1.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 23-of-24 shots in net for the Crunch, while Kirill Ustimenko turned aside 36-of-38 between the pipes for the Phantoms. Syracuse went 0-for-7 on the power play, but a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring 10:50 into the game. Mathieu Joseph dug the puck out from along the end boards for Barre-Boulet to chip in short side. Ross Colton tallied a point on the goal.

Syracuse doubled their lead halfway through the final frame. Masin fired home a shot from the high slot off assists from Colton and Luke Witkowski.

With less than a minute remaining in the game the Phantoms stole one back when Carsen Twarynski poked the puck in during a scramble in front of the net. The Crunch stifled the late comeback effort to take their second win of the weekend.

The Crunch travel to Springfield to complete their three-in-three tomorrow at 5:05 p.m.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has eight points in his last three games (4g, 4a).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.