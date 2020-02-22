Heat Climb to First in Pacific with 4-1 Win

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Stockton Heat scored four goals in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit en route to a 4-1 win over Tucson Saturday, pulling into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Roadrunners. Trailing by a score into the final frame, the Heat connected on back-to-back power play opportunities with goals from Matthew Phillips and Austin Czarnik over a span of 3:24 to take a 2-1 lead that Stockton did not relinquish, adding two empty-netters late for the 4-1 final. Corey Schueneman finished with three assists on the night, his first-career three-point game, and Glenn Gawdin finished with two points with a goal and assist. The Heat finish the three-game road trip with three of a possible six points, including three of four over the weekend against the Roadrunners. The contest was the first time this season that the Heat were able to top Tucson in regulation.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (27 shots, 26 saves)

L: Darcy Kuemper (28 shots, 26 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Corey Schueneman (3a), Second - Jon Gillies (26 svs), Third - Darcy Kuemper (26 svs)

Shots On Goal: STK - 30, TUC - 27

Power Plays: STK - 2-7, TUC - 1-5

- The game was the first time this season that the team that scored first did not earn a point (entered 5-0-0-1). It was also the first time Tucson did not record a point when leading after two periods (22-0-0-1 before tonight).

- The Roadrunners scored the game's first goal for the fifth time in seven games of the season series with Stockton.

- Matthew Phillips' goal in the third was his first since returning from injury that caused him to miss 16 games. It was his 15th of the season.

- Corey Schueneman extended his scoring streak and recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with a career-high three assists.

- Austin Czarnik's power play goal was his fourth game-winner of the season, tied with Luke Philp for the team lead.

- The Heat are in first in the Pacific Division for the first time since November 8, when Stockton and Tucson were tied at 16 points apiece.

UP NEXT

Stockton returns home for a pair of games next weekend, Friday against the San Diego Gulls and Saturday against the Iowa Wild.

