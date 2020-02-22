Heat Climb to First in Pacific with 4-1 Win
February 22, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Stockton Heat scored four goals in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit en route to a 4-1 win over Tucson Saturday, pulling into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Roadrunners. Trailing by a score into the final frame, the Heat connected on back-to-back power play opportunities with goals from Matthew Phillips and Austin Czarnik over a span of 3:24 to take a 2-1 lead that Stockton did not relinquish, adding two empty-netters late for the 4-1 final. Corey Schueneman finished with three assists on the night, his first-career three-point game, and Glenn Gawdin finished with two points with a goal and assist. The Heat finish the three-game road trip with three of a possible six points, including three of four over the weekend against the Roadrunners. The contest was the first time this season that the Heat were able to top Tucson in regulation.
GOALIES
W: Jon Gillies (27 shots, 26 saves)
L: Darcy Kuemper (28 shots, 26 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Corey Schueneman (3a), Second - Jon Gillies (26 svs), Third - Darcy Kuemper (26 svs)
Shots On Goal: STK - 30, TUC - 27
Power Plays: STK - 2-7, TUC - 1-5
- The game was the first time this season that the team that scored first did not earn a point (entered 5-0-0-1). It was also the first time Tucson did not record a point when leading after two periods (22-0-0-1 before tonight).
- The Roadrunners scored the game's first goal for the fifth time in seven games of the season series with Stockton.
- Matthew Phillips' goal in the third was his first since returning from injury that caused him to miss 16 games. It was his 15th of the season.
- Corey Schueneman extended his scoring streak and recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with a career-high three assists.
- Austin Czarnik's power play goal was his fourth game-winner of the season, tied with Luke Philp for the team lead.
- The Heat are in first in the Pacific Division for the first time since November 8, when Stockton and Tucson were tied at 16 points apiece.
UP NEXT
Stockton returns home for a pair of games next weekend, Friday against the San Diego Gulls and Saturday against the Iowa Wild.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020
- Iowa Bounces Back with 4-0 Shutout of Texas - Iowa Wild
- Heat Climb to First in Pacific with 4-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Wild Top Stars 4-0 in Series Finale - Texas Stars
- Griffins' Streaks End with 4-3 Loss to Rampage - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Storm Back to Beat Moose in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Defeat Phantoms, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Up 3-0, Moose Finish Short in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport comes back to earn one point in front of 5,026 fans on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kostin Caps Comeback in Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
- Astounding Ustimenko in 2-1 Loss at Syracuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Win Fourth-Straight Game, Beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-4 - Providence Bruins
- Johnson's OT Penalty Shot Lifts Pens over Wolf Pack - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Admirals Hammer IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Tips Wolf Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Erase Early Deficit, Win in Shootout over Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Storm Back to Double up Devils 6-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Outslug T-Birds on High Scoring Saturday Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Take Down Amerks in 3-2 Overtime Victory - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Halt Devils With 6-3 Win - Binghamton Devils
- Rocket Use Crowd's Energy to Surge Past Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tyler Bird to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game 51 Preview: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- O'Connor Recalled to NHL's Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Marlies in Laval for Rendezvous with Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Release Forward Danny Moynihan - Manitoba Moose
- LA Kings Sign Frk to Two-Year Extension - Ontario Reign
- Coyotes Assign Kuemper to Tucson for Conditioning Purposes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mark Friedman Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Shoot for First Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Wizard Night with Harry Potter Wands Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 22, 2020 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Jaros Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, February 22 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face Top Two Atlantic Division Teams this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Roadrunners Return Home Comes With Dramatic Overtime Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- LaDue Breaks Through Late to Earn Reign a Point - Ontario Reign
- Stolarz Continues Gulls' Run in 4-1 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Werner Leads Eagles to 2-1 OT Win at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Starrett Scores First AHL Goal in Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.