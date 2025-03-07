Trevor Janicke Returns to the Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Trevor Janicke has been reassigned to the Rush by the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers.

Janicke, 24, has been up and down between the ECHL and AHL this season. He has totaled 24 Rush games and 14 Wranglers games so far in his rookie year. Janicke has spent roughly two-and-a-half months in Calgary between two separate stints.

The Wranglers summoned him north of the border on February 19th after going on a tear with Rapid City. In his last four Rush games, Janicke has scored four goals and totaled nine points. Team success has followed, too, with the Rush going 6-0 during his most recent two-week stint with the team.

Overall, the Maple Grove, Minn. native has scored ten goals and 19 points in 24 Rush games. He signed a two-way AHL contract over the summer after a five-year collegiate career at Notre Dame.

Janicke will join the Rush in Tahoe in time for Saturday and Sunday's games against the Knight Monsters.

