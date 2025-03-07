K-Wings Receive Rookie Forward Josh Bloom from Abbotsford

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that rookie forward Josh Bloom has been reassigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL)).

Bloom, 21, appeared in two games for Abbotsford, earning one assist. He's also appeared in 25 games for Kalamazoo this season, scoring eight goals with seven assists and five penalty minutes.

The Oakville, ON native made his pro and AHL debut with Abbotsford in 2023-24, recording one assist and two penalty minutes in 14 games for the Canucks along with two assists in eight games for the K-Wings.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators (24-24-5-2) to Wings Event Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, as well as a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light. Join us, in honoring and thanking our local EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!

--

EmpowHER night is coming up fast, and the empowHER ticket package is a great way to take in the action. For just $30, you can get one game ticket, one empowHER sherpa bucket hat, and admission to the empowHER Pre-Game Super Panel Discussion with influential women in Kalamazoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.