Goaltending Clinic Goes to Thunder, 1-0 in OT

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY- Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena was a goaltending clinic between Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers and Jeremy Brodeur of the Adirondack Thunder. The two netminders weren't only outstanding - they were perfect in regulation, as not a single one of 62 shots turned on the red light. That changed in overtime, when Greg Smith delivered a 1-0 win for the Thunder.

The tilt started with a bang, as Cole Tymkin and Kishaun Gervais shed gloves and helmets just 1:56 into play. The Nailers had the better of the play in the first period with a 15-6 shots advantage, which included a breakaway by leading scorer Kyle Jackson. Adirondack began to chip away in the shots during the second and third, but pucks continued to stay out of the twine. Wheeling's penalty kill was one of the strong points once again, as the team denied all four opposition chances, and nearly won the game in the closing seconds of regulation. The Nailers were called for too many men on the ice with 2:09 remaining, and not only killed it, but sent Logan Pietila on a shorthanded breakaway with 30 seconds on the clock.

Overtime was decided by one shot in 1:32. Wheeling turned the puck over in the offensive zone, which sent the Thunder on a 2-on-1 break. Andre Ghantous tossed a pass across to Greg Smith, who roofed his shot from the right side of the slot to give Adirondack the 1-0 victory.

Jeremy Brodeur returned from the AHL's Utica Comets and was perfect on 34 shots in the shutout win for the Thunder. Taylor Gauthier was fantastic for the Nailers, as he stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

This marked the tenth time in team history that Wheeling played in a game that was 0-0 after regulation.

The Nailers and Thunder will continue their series in Glens Falls on Saturday night at 7:00. Wheeling's next home game is Education Day on Wednesday morning at 10:45 against Trois-Rivières. The Nailers will also have three home games next weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday night is a Frosty Friday with $2 beers at 7:10 against Fort Wayne. Wheeling will clash with the Komets on Saturday at 7:10 as well. That night will be the St. Patrick's Day celebration. There will be a St. Patrick's Day themed hat giveaway, the team will wear specialty jerseys, fans will be able to meet former Pittsburgh Penguin Tyler Kennedy, and there will be drink specials which include green beer. The weekend will conclude with Faith & Family Day on Sunday at 4:10 against Cincinnati, in addition to the traditional post game skate with even-numbered players. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.