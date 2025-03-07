Thunder Suffers 5-1 Loss at Cincinnati on Friday Night

CINCINNATI, OH - Wichita continued its four-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Cincinnati, 5-1, at Heritage Bank Center.

Kobe Walker tallied the lone Thunder goal. Trevor Gorsuch suffered the loss, stopping 34 shots.

After a scoreless opening frame, Cincinnati tallied two in the second. Ryan McCleary took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone and made it 1-0 at 2:34. Ty Voit found him across the crease and he put it into a wide-open net.

Braeden Kressler made it 2-0 at 8:20. Cincinnati killed off a penalty and raced the other way. The initial shot from Mathieu Gosselin hit the post from the edge of the left circle. Kressler pumped in a backhand from the slot for his ninth of the season.

In the third, Walker gave the Thunder some life. He recorded his 22nd of the season at 6:25. Michal Stinil made a nice play on the wall, slipped a pass through a defender and Walker buried it past Pavel Cajan.

The Cyclones closed the game with goals from Lincoln Griffin, Chris Dodero and Brayden Guy and skated away with the victory.

Walker reached 50 points with his goal. Stinil extended his point and assist streak to six games.

Wichita was 0-for-1 on the power play. Cincinnati didn't have a chance on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads to Indy tomorrow night to start a two-game set against the Fuel.

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

