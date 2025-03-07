K-Wings Premiere 'March Is for Hockey,' No Online Ticket Fees

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that their "March is for HOCKEY" campaign features no online ticket purchase fees for consumers for six home games in March 2025.

The promotion will run from March 7 (NOW) until midnight on March 28 on ETix (official ticket retailer) for the following games:

Fri., Mar. 7: First Responders Night, pres. by Bronson (Atlanta vs. Kalamazoo) Sat., Mar. 8: empowHER Night, pres. by Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan (Atlanta vs. Kalamazoo) Sun., Mar. 16: Kids Day, pres. by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (Toledo vs. Kalamazoo) Wed., Mar. 26: 269 Night (Cincinnati vs. Kalamazoo) Fri., Mar. 28: Stanley Cup © Night, pres by Bud Light (South Carolina vs. Kalamazoo) Sat., Mar. 29: Paw Patrol/Pucks 'N Paws, pres. by Blaine's Farm and Fleet (South Carolina vs. Kalamazoo)

*Game times are 7 p.m. for all games except Sunday, Mar. 16 (3:00 p.m.) and Saturday, Mar. 29 (4:30 p.m.). No fees apply only to tickets purchased on ETix. Green Ice (Mar. 15) is excluded from the promotion.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Atlanta Gladiators (24-24-5-2) to Wings Event Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be First Responders' Night, presented by Bronson, as well as a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light. Join us, in honoring and thanking our local EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs!

--

EmpowHER night is coming up fast, and the empowHER ticket package is a great way to take in the action. For just $30, you can get one game ticket, one empowHER sherpa bucket hat, and admission to the empowHER Pre-Game Super Panel Discussion with influential women in Kalamazoo.

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.