Tahoe Squeaks by Rush in Series Opener, 5-4

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush forward David Gagnon vs. the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 5-4, at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Thursday.

In a back-and-forth game that saw both teams lead, Tahoe delivered a near-fatal punch with three quick goals in under two minutes early in the second. That broke a 1-1 tie and put the Knight Monsters ahead 4-1, a lead that Tahoe would hold for the remainder of the game.

The Rush battled back to cut Tahoe's lead to one in both the second and third periods. Despite 46 shots on goal, Rapid City could not come up with an equalizer.

Chase Pauls opened the scoring with his second career goal 12 minutes into the first period. Blake Bennett and David Gagnon lit the lamp in the second, and Ryan Wagner sniped a power play goal early in the third.

Bennett picked up a milestone in this game as he notched his 100th career ECHL point, all of which have come with the Rush. He also extended his point streak to 13 games, the longest of any player in the league this season.

Jesper Vikman stood on his head for Tahoe with a 42-save performance and a first star recognition. Connor Murphy hung in there on the other side, too, making 29 stops for the Rush.

The Rush is now 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. After a rare Friday off day, the series resumes on Saturday from Lake Tahoe.

Next game: Saturday, March 8 at Tahoe. 7:00 p.m. PST puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

