Iowa Nets Another Point, But Falls in OT to Bison, 3-2

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, IL - The Iowa Heartlanders scored a pair of power-play goals, but the Bloomington Bison tied the game in the final minute and Carter Berger won it on the breakaway in the extra session (4:16), 3-2, Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Each team has won seven games in the season series. Iowa is 7-4-3-0 in the series.

Austen Swankler scored Iowa's first goal to tie the game at one with 19.8 seconds to go in the second, his first with the Landers. Swankler tapped the puck in at the left post after a swat from Gavin Hain. The Heartlanders took a 2-1 lead with eight minutes left in the third with a five-on-three power-play goal from Hain.

Gavin Gould tied the game at the right post with 44 seconds to go in the third with the Bison net empty.

Bloomington's Jake Murray opened the scoring on the power play at the 15:01 mark of the first period, assisted by Chongmin Lee and Dalton Duhart.

Kyle McClellan made 30 stops in defeat.

Kasimir Kaskisuo blocked 34 shots for the Bison win.

Iowa visits Bloomington again Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Heartlanders visit Rapid City The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against Fort Wayne on Fri., Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m., Sat., Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m.

