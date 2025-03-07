Bloom's Hatty Leads K-Wings to Victory Over Gladiators

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-26-3-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, overpowered the Atlanta Gladiators (25-25-5-2) with three third-period goals Friday at Wings Event Center, winning 5-2.

Josh Bloom (9, 10, 11) notched his first professional hat trick in his first game back from Abbotsford (AHL). He opened the scoring at the 15:24 mark of the first period. Zach Berzolla (14) forced a turnover and Bloom pounced on the puck in the neutral zone, skating by the Atlanta defense for a five-hole finish on the breakaway.

Zach Okabe (15) made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal at the 15:00 mark of the second. On the play, Berzolla (15) forced a turnover in the neutral zone and skated down to the goalmouth with a backhand attempt that was turned aside. As the Gladiators' netminder tried to collect the rebound with his paddle, Okabe jumped on it and slammed it home inside the left post.

Atlanta answered with a goal at the 18:35 mark. Then, another Gladiators goal at the 4:44 mark of the third tied the game at 2-2.

Bloom struck again just 37 seconds later to put Kalamazoo back on top. He forced a turnover in the offensive zone, skated to the left circle and snapped a top-right wrister for the game-winning goal.

Then, Okabe (16) added on with a power-play goal at the 18:28 mark. Berzolla (16) sent the puck to Quinn Preston (24) in the right circle for the initial shot that went wide and ricocheted off the end boards right to Okabe on the left side to send it home.

Atlanta pulled its goaltender late, but Bloom found the empty net to complete the hat trick with 1:01 remaining. Bloom sent a feed to Luke Morgan (5) in the neutral zone, who gave the puck right back for the Oakville, ON native to finish off his career night from the top of the left circle.

Hunter Vorva (5-2-1-0) was stout in net, making 19 saves in the win. Kalamazoo went 1-for-3 on the power play, 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and won the shot total (35-21).

Kalamazoo hosts Atlanta again at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center.

It will be EmpowHER Night, presented by Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, embodying our commitment to helping the women of Kalamazoo impact society and the game of hockey in ALL capacities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive limited edition K-Wings EmpowHER Sherpa Bucket Hats!

