ECHL Transactions - March 7

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday March 7, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Sam Rhodes, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Sean Gulka, F activated from reserve

add Brandon Kasel, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Tyler Brennan, G recalled to Utica by New Jersey (a.m.)

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey (p.m.)

delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

add Trevor LeDonne, D signed contract

delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on reserve

delete Mark Duarte, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve

add Max Neill, F activated from reserve

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Ty Voit, F activated from reserve

delete Curtis Hall, F recalled by Cleveland

Florida:

add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve

delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

add P.J. Fletcher, F activated from reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford

add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

add Brett Bulmer, F activated from reserve

add C.J. McGee, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Peter Tischke, D activated from reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Josh Bloom, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add David Cotton, F activated from reserve

add Daniel Amesbury, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Tanner Andrew, F signed contract

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Kelly Bent, F returned from family leave

delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Charles Martin, D assigned by Wranglers

add Trevor Janicke, F assigned by Wranglers

delete Connor Mylymok, F recalled by Wranglers

delete Charles Martin, D placed on reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Mitchel Deelstra, F signed contract

add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida

delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Charlotte

South Carolina:

delete Jayden Lee, D recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

add Artur Cholach, D assigned by Henderson

delete Jordan Henderson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

delete Carson Bantle, F recalled by Grand Rapids

delete Carter Gylander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval

add Logan Nijhoff, F returned from loan by Laval

add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Liam Peyton, F placed on reserve

delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Matt Koethe, F signed contract

add Talyn Boyko, G activated from reserve 3/6

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim 3/6

Utah:

add Briley Wood, F assigned by Colorado Eagles

add Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D activated from reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from Barracuda by Sharks

add Artem Guryev, F activated from reserve

delete Caleb Huffman, D placed on reserve

delete Carter Randklev, F placed on reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Luke Grainger, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Mark Cheremeta, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

