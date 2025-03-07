Blades Get Revenge in Norfolk

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Second-period goals by Oliver Chau and Tarun Fizer made the difference as the Florida Everblades bounced back from Wednesday's 4-1 setback to the Norfolk Admirals with an impressive 5-3 victory of their own Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The teams traded late first-period goals, with Alex Kile striking first for the Everblades, swatting home a rebound of a Logan Lambdin shot for his 13th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead at the 15:11 mark. Norfolk knotted the score at 1-1 on a shorthanded tally by German Yavash with just over two minutes left in the opening frame.

A busy second period saw the Everblades take a 3-1 lead just over six minutes in, thanks to goals by Chau and Fizer just 2:32 apart. Chau's 17th marker of the season came off a blast from the top of the right circle, while Fizer redircted a snipe by Cole Moberg for his 11th of the year. The host Admirals would eventually cut into the Blades' two-goal lead as Filip Fornåå Svensson closed out the busy middle period with a goal at the 12:29 mark.

With the Blades 3-2 and looking to close out the victory, empty-net goals by Isaac Nurse and Conor Doherty in the game's final minute sandwiched around a goal by Norfolk's Andrei Bakanov rounded out the scoring with Florida on top 5-3.

The Everblades outshot Norfolk 31-27 with goaltender Cam Johnson stopping 24 shots and earning the victory for the good guys.

Saturday night will see the rubber game of the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. as the Everblades plan to return home for a pair of games versus the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, March 12 and Friday, March 14. Both contests will see the puck drop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday's game features a St. Patrick's Day tribute, with the first 1,500 fans receiving an Everblades basketball jersey courtesy of Bud Light. Fans can purchase $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 Bud Light and $3.00 Labatt Blue drafts all night long. Saturday's Country Night festivities include a baseball jersey giveaway courtesy of Lexus, while fans can purchase two tickets, one program and two bourbon and Cokes for just $39.00. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

Alex Kile stretched his point streak to five games with a first-period goal that gave the veteran five points over his last five contests on two goals and three assists. The red-hot Kile has points in seven of the last eight games, finding the net four times and dishing out a trip of helpers dating back to the start of the Tahoe series on February 19

Oliver Chau has goals in back-to-back games and also has notched points in each of his last three games. The Everblades captain has points in 11 of 13 contests, registering five goals and seven assists since February 7.

Cam Johnson is one win shy of his 30th victory of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.