Mariners Rally for Dramatic Overtime Win
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a dramatic, come-from-behind 2-1 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Wyllum Deveaux tied the game late before Christian Sarlo scored the game-winner at 3:19 of sudden death.
Despite no scoring, it was an eventful opening period. Shots totaled 15-10 in favor of the Mariners, with a combined four power play chances - three for the Royals. The game remained scoreless through 40 minutes with defenses and goaltending holding strong.
As the game moved late into the third still 0-0, Reading finally broke the tie with exactly two minutes to play. Mitch Deelstra, making his professional debut, found a loose puck in front of Arvanitis and slipped it between his pads for a 1-0 Royals lead. It took the Mariners just 41 seconds to re-tie the game in the 6-on-5, when Wyllum Deveaux, parked to the left of Vinnie Purpura, slid home an Ayden McDonald pass, making it 1-1. Just short of the halfway point of sudden death, Christian Sarlo moved to the net from the left circle and pulled one around Purpura for the game-winning backhander.
Brad Arvanitis made 33 saves to win his third consecutive start, while Purpura stopped 40 of 42 in the tough-luck defeat. The Mariners gained ground on both the Royals and Worcester Railers in the race for the North Division playoffs, now 11 points behind both teams.
The Mariners (22-30-3-0) and Royals meet again at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night at 6:00 PM. It's "First Responders Night," which will include the presentation of the annual Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
