Colin Jacobs Scores Lone Goal in 9-1 Loss to Jacksonville

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-32-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped game one of three to the Jacksonville Icemen (35-16-5-1) on Thursday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Jacksonville made their first-ever appearance in North Texas and jumped on the Americans early. The Icemen scored two in the first period, two in the second, and five times in the third frame on their way to a 9-1 victory over the Americans, handing Allen their second worst loss of the season.

Jacksonville forward Olivier Nadeau had a natural hat trick scoring his 18th, 19th and 20th goals of the season. Nadeau had a four-point night with three goals and an assist finishing the game a plus four with four shots on net.

Icemen goaltender Justin Close made the start and stopped 39 of 40 Allen shots to get the win. The Americans outshot Jacksonville 40 to 37.

The Americans lost two players to injury during the game. Starter Dylan Wells left the game after the first period and did not return. Americans forward Mark Duarte left the game with an upper body injury and did not return.

The nine goals given up on Thursday matched the most in a game this season. The Americans lost to Kansas City 9-0 earlier this year.

Game two of the three-game series against the Icemen resumes on Friday night at 7:10 PM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. JAX - O. Nadeau

2. JAX - J. Close

3. JAX - C. Grando

