Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa Oilers (31-17-5-3, 70 points, .625 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (19-30-5-2, 45 points, .402 point %)

Date: March 7, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621681-2025-tulsa-oilers-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: March 9, 2025 - Tulsa @ Utah. 3:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the seventh of eight regular season meetings between the Grizzlies and Oilers. Utah is 3-3 vs Tulsa this season. Utah has won 3 of their last 4 games vs Tulsa, outscoring them 20-11. It's the first game for Tulsa at Utah this season. Each of the first six regular season meetings between the clubs were played at BOK Center.

The Grizzlies are 14-14-2-2 over their last 32 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 12 straight games as well as 36 of their last 42 games. The Grizzlies have 28 goals in the second period over their last 20 games. Seven of Utah's last 15 games have been decided past regulation. 11 of their last 18 games have been decided by one goal. Utah has been awarded a penalty shot in 3 of their last 11 games.

The Tulsa Oilers lead the league in shots per game at 36.44.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 tickets with AFCU card. Family four pack of tickets for $48.

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Road Trip

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Utah 3 Kansas City 8 - Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood each scored a goal for Utah. KC was led by 3 goals and 1 assist from Damien Giroux, 3 goals from Max Andreev and 2 goals and 1 assist from David Cotton. KC outshot Utah 47 to 26.

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Utah 3 Kansas City 2 - Reed Lebster, Lincoln Erne and Matt Araujo each scored a goal for Utah. Cole Gallant had 2 assists. KC outshot Utah 39 to 23. Jake Barczewski saved 37 of 39 in the win. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, KC was 0 for 3.

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Utah 8 Tulsa 3 - Reed Lebster had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cole Gallant had 1 goal and 3 assists. Garrett Pyke had 4 assists. Adam Berg had 2 assists. Derek Daschke, Dylan Fitze, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Briley Wood added goals. Cooper Jones led Utah defenseman with a +3 rating. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3. Tulsa outshot Utah 41 to 38. Utah scored 6 unanswered goals to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 8-3 win.

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Utah 2 Tulsa 3 - Mick Messner and Briley Wood each scored a goal for Utah. Tulsa outshot Utah 40 to 32. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill.

Grizzlies Standouts

Reed Lebster has a point in 11 of his last 14 games and 15 of his last 21 games. In his last 16 games Lebster has 9 goals, 8 assists and a +4 rating. Cole Gallant has a point in 5 of his last 5 games. Gallant has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 7 games. Luke Manning is a +7 in his last 16 games. Briley Wood is 6th among league rookies with 39 points (18g, 21a). Wood has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games.

Neil Shea has a point in 6 of his last 10 games. Shea leads Utah with 19 goals in 35 games this season. Keaton Mastrodonato has 5 goals and 14 assists in his last 20 games. Derek Daschke is tied for 4th among league defensemen with 44 points (12g, 32a) and is tied for 2nd with 12 goals. Mick Messner has appeared in 133 consecutive games with Utah. Matt Araujo has a point in 2 of his first 3 games with Utah. Araujo scored the game winning goal 15:01 into the third period for his first pro goal on Feb. 28 at KC.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 56 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season: Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the three forwards who have not missed a game this season. Wood was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on March 4, 2025.

Special Teams

Utah is 17 for 68 (25.0 percent) on the power play over their last 21 games. Utah has 21 power play goals in their last 26 games. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal this season but they are 0-5 when they allow a "shorty".

Recent Transactions - Many Roster Moves This Week

March 5 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino and forward Reed Stark.

March 4 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Luke LaMaster.

March 4 - Goaltender Adam Scheel was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL).

March 4 - Forward Briley Wood was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

March 3 - Defenseman Dilan Savenkov was traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

February 28 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Matt Araujo in a trade with Rapid City.

February 26 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 25 - Utah acquired defenseman Christian Hausinger in a trade with Atlanta.

Kulbis-Marino, LaMaster and Stark Signs With Grizzlies

The Utah Grizzlies have signed defensemen Andrius Kulbis-Marino and Luke LaMaster as well as forward Reed Stark.

LaMaster played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks this season, scoring 6 assists and posting a +9 rating in 27 games. LaMaster spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, appearing in 66 games from 2020-2024. At Wisconsin he was part of the 2021 Big Ten championship club. He was named the 2022-23 team most improved player and he was twice named to the Academic All-Big Team team in 2021-22 and in 2023-24.

LaMaster is 6 feet tall and 187 pounds. He is from Duluth, Minnesota.

Kulbis-Marino played this season at Long Island University, where he scored 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) and had a +6 rating in 34 games. He played at Sacred Heart University for three seasons from 2021-2024.

Stark played at the University of Wisconsin Superior from 2021-2025, where he scored 31 goals and 25 assists in 86 games. Stark scored 14 goals, 9 assists and was a +14 in 25 games for Wisconsin Superior during the 2024-2025 season.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah's 3-2 victory over Kansas City on February 28th was the first time all season the Grizz won a game where they scored less than 4 goals. Utah is 13-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 17 for 68 on the power play over their last 21 games (25.0 percent). Utah has 21 power play goals in their last 26 games. Utah has a second period goal in 36 of their last 42 games and they have 27 second period goals over their last 19 games. Utah is 18-2-2 when they score 4 or more in a game and 7-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 119 goals in their last 33 games. 72 of Utah's 178 goals have come in the second period. 11 of their last 18 games have been decided by one goal and 7 of their last 18 games have been decided past regulation. Utah has been awarded a penalty shot in 3 of their last 11 games. Utah is 1-3 on penalty shots this season. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Reed Stark, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells.

Defenseman (10): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Christian Hausinger, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Luke LaMaster, Garrett Pyke.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 19-30-5-2

Home record: 10-14-4-1

Road record : 9-16-1-1

Win percentage : .402

Standings Points : 45

Last 10 : 3-6-1

Streak : 0-1

Goals per game : 3.20 (15th) Goals for : 179

Goals against per game : 4.13 (29th) Goals Against : 231

Shots per game : 31.45 (11th)

Shots against per game : 34.88 (27th)

Power Play : 36 for 177 - 20.3 % (12th)

Penalty Kill : 121 for 170 - 71.2 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 572. 10.21 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 6.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-5-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 7-25-3.

Record in One Goal Games : 7-5-5-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 5-0-5-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (19)

Assists : Derek Daschke (32)

Points : Daschke (44)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+6)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (18)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (7)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (12)

Shots on Goal : Shea (156)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (14.8 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (10)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.897)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.73)

Streaks

Goals: Briley Wood (2) Mick Messner (1)

Assists: Cole Gallant, Garrett Pyke (3)

Points (2 or more): Gallant (4) Pyke (3) Wood (2)

