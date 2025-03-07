Steelheads Score Three Power-Play Goals in 6-2 Victory

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (29-18-8-1, 67pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (36-15-4-1, 77pts) Friday night by a final score of 6-2 in front of 3,291 fans at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Idaho will look for the series sweep Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. (MT).

Cade Borchardt gave the Mavericks a 1-0 at 6:30 of the first period, then just 64 seconds later Connor Punnett (4th) tied the game on a setup from Mason McCarty. From the center of the blue line McCarty spun the puck to the left circle where Punnett sent a wrist low near side. Shots were even at nine a piece.

Damien Giroux gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 2:33 of the second period. Idaho received a power-play 41 seconds later and Hank Crone (15th) tied the game from Connor MacEachern at 4:25. From the high slot MacEachern sent a shot to the net with Crone burying the rebound at the right post. Idaho took their first lead of the night on the second goal of game from Connor Punnett (5th) with 3:09 to play in the period with assists to Crone and Demetrios Koumontzis. The goal came eight seconds after the Steelheads killed off a penalty. Crone stepped out of the box and received a pass from Koumontzis at the right side of the blue line. He then dished it forward for Punnett who sent a shot from the high slot through the legs of LaFontaine making it 3-2 heading into the third period.

Patrick Moynihan (7th, 8th) scored back-to-back goals in the third period making it a 5-2 advtange. 3:05 into stanza Koumontzis from the right circle on a three-on-two rush fed Moynihan inside the right circle where he blasted a one-timer upstairs. Then Moynihan scored a power-play goal at 12:35. Jason Horvath from the center point fed Pelton-Byce in the left circle. From there he sent the puck to Moynihan at the far circle where he sent a wrist shot upstairs. Ty Pelton-Byce (22nd) capped of the night with a man advantage tally from Moynihan with 2:06 to go for a 6-2 final score.

Ben Kraws made 33 saves in the win while Jack LaFontaine suffered the loss making 24 stops.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Connor Punnett (IDH)

2) Cade Borchardt (KC)

3) Patrick Moynihan (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 3-for-6 on the power-play while Kansas City was 1-for-4

Kansas City outshot Idaho 35-30.

C.J. Walker (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (IR), Patrick Kudla (IR), Brendan Hoffmann (SICK), Mason McCarty (INJ, Mark Olver (IR), and Ryan Foss (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Ty Pelton-Byce extended his point-streak to eight games (5-8-13) with a goal and an assist for his 16thmulti-point game.

Jason Horvath tallied two assists extending his assist streak to five games (6A).

Patrick Moynihan finished with a career high three points (2G, 1A).

Connor Punnett recorded the first multi-goal game of the season by an Idaho defender.

Matt Register stretched his assist streak to four games.

Demetrios Koumontzis finished with two assists while Mason McCarty had one.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.