Steelheads Score Three Power-Play Goals in 6-2 Victory
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (29-18-8-1, 67pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (36-15-4-1, 77pts) Friday night by a final score of 6-2 in front of 3,291 fans at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Idaho will look for the series sweep Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. (MT).
Cade Borchardt gave the Mavericks a 1-0 at 6:30 of the first period, then just 64 seconds later Connor Punnett (4th) tied the game on a setup from Mason McCarty. From the center of the blue line McCarty spun the puck to the left circle where Punnett sent a wrist low near side. Shots were even at nine a piece.
Damien Giroux gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 2:33 of the second period. Idaho received a power-play 41 seconds later and Hank Crone (15th) tied the game from Connor MacEachern at 4:25. From the high slot MacEachern sent a shot to the net with Crone burying the rebound at the right post. Idaho took their first lead of the night on the second goal of game from Connor Punnett (5th) with 3:09 to play in the period with assists to Crone and Demetrios Koumontzis. The goal came eight seconds after the Steelheads killed off a penalty. Crone stepped out of the box and received a pass from Koumontzis at the right side of the blue line. He then dished it forward for Punnett who sent a shot from the high slot through the legs of LaFontaine making it 3-2 heading into the third period.
Patrick Moynihan (7th, 8th) scored back-to-back goals in the third period making it a 5-2 advtange. 3:05 into stanza Koumontzis from the right circle on a three-on-two rush fed Moynihan inside the right circle where he blasted a one-timer upstairs. Then Moynihan scored a power-play goal at 12:35. Jason Horvath from the center point fed Pelton-Byce in the left circle. From there he sent the puck to Moynihan at the far circle where he sent a wrist shot upstairs. Ty Pelton-Byce (22nd) capped of the night with a man advantage tally from Moynihan with 2:06 to go for a 6-2 final score.
Ben Kraws made 33 saves in the win while Jack LaFontaine suffered the loss making 24 stops.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Connor Punnett (IDH)
2) Cade Borchardt (KC)
3) Patrick Moynihan (IDH)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 3-for-6 on the power-play while Kansas City was 1-for-4
Kansas City outshot Idaho 35-30.
C.J. Walker (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (IR), Patrick Kudla (IR), Brendan Hoffmann (SICK), Mason McCarty (INJ, Mark Olver (IR), and Ryan Foss (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Ty Pelton-Byce extended his point-streak to eight games (5-8-13) with a goal and an assist for his 16thmulti-point game.
Jason Horvath tallied two assists extending his assist streak to five games (6A).
Patrick Moynihan finished with a career high three points (2G, 1A).
Connor Punnett recorded the first multi-goal game of the season by an Idaho defender.
Matt Register stretched his assist streak to four games.
Demetrios Koumontzis finished with two assists while Mason McCarty had one.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025
- Thunder Suffers 5-1 Loss at Cincinnati on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Score Three Power-Play Goals in 6-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Win Tug-Of-War in Overtime Against Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa Nets Another Point, But Falls in OT to Bison, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Take Down Fuel in a Shootout - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Fall to Everblades in Hard-Fought Battle - Norfolk Admirals
- Zinzinnati Steins Defeat the Wichita Thunder 5-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Rally for Dramatic Overtime Win - Maine Mariners
- Railers Drop Weekend Opener Against Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Bloom's Hatty Leads K-Wings to Victory Over Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Get Revenge in Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Goaltending Clinic Goes to Thunder, 1-0 in OT - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Shut Out Nailers in OT, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Gabriel Carriere Inks NHL Deal with Sharks - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 7 - ECHL
- Trevor Janicke Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Mitchell Russell Reassigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Add NCAA Forward Matt Koethe from Nanooks - Tulsa Oilers
- Artur Cholach Reassigned Back to Tahoe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Sign Mitch Deelstra to SPC; Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Receive Rookie Forward Josh Bloom from Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Need a Bounce Back After Last Night's Tough Loss - Allen Americans
- Admirals Sign Former RIT Captain Tanner Andrew - Norfolk Admirals
- Charles Martin Assigned to Rush, Connor Mylymok Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Details for Final Eight Home Games of the 2024-25 Regular Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Continues Eastern Swing Tonight at Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - March 7, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Premiere 'March Is for Hockey,' No Online Ticket Fees - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vikman Leads Tahoe to Thrilling Win over Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nadeau's Hat Trick Leads to Icemen Winning 9-1; Tying Club Record in Goals Scored - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tahoe Squeaks by Rush in Series Opener, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Colin Jacobs Scores Lone Goal in 9-1 Loss to Jacksonville - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Score Three Power-Play Goals in 6-2 Victory
- Ben Kraws Records Second Shutout as Steelheads Down Mavericks, 5-0
- Connor MacEachern Names ECHL Rookie of the Month for February
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 20
- Connor MacEachern Returns to Steelheads from the AHL's Iowa Wild