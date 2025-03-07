Thunder Shut Out Nailers in OT, 1-0
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 34 shots he faced, and Greg Smith scored at 1:32 of overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 1-0, in front of the 12th sellout of the year of 5,000 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.
After no scoring through 60 minutes of play, Greg Smith took a pass from Andre Ghantous and beat Wheeling netminder Taylor Gauthier for a 1-0 overtime win. The goal was Smith's fourth of the year with assists from Ghantous and Brendan Less at 1:32 of extra time.
Jeremy Brodeur returned to Adirondack and stopped all 34 shots he faced for his second shutout of the year.
The Thunder return home tomorrow and Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers.
