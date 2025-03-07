Oilers Add NCAA Forward Matt Koethe from Nanooks
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the signing of rookie forward Matt Koethe from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Koethe, 25, comes to the Oilers after spending four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, notching 48 points (15g, 33a) in 127 contests with the Nanooks. As a senior, Koethe led all Nanooks with 82 shots on goal, earning 13 points (5g, 8a) in 32 contests - completing a collegiate career that saw the forward record double-digit points in every season.
"Koethe adds some needed energy," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He is a North-South player that is always moving his feet. He keeps things simple, gets the puck to the net and isn't afraid to follow up after. We look forward to seeing what he brings at the pro level."
The Minnetonka, Minnesota native played two seasons in the NAHL with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs after two varsity campaigns with Minnetonka High. The five-foot-10, 190-pound forward logged 87 points (35g, 52a) and a +54 rating in 111 games as an Ice Dog from 2018-2020. Koethe led the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in goals, assists and points in 2019-20, totaling 51 points (21g, 30a) in 52 games to earn NAHL All-Midwest honors.
The Oilers face the Utah Grizzlies in game four of a five-game series tonight, March 7 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
