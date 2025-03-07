Charles Martin Assigned to Rush, Connor Mylymok Recalled by Wranglers
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced two Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustments on Friday. Defenseman Charles Martin has been assigned to the Rush, while forward Connor Mylymok has been called up by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Martin, 26, has been up and down between the Rush and Calgary this season, including a call-up on February 21st. An alternate captain for Rapid City, Martin has collected 19 points in 36 games this season while also skating in his first two American Hockey League games.
In total, Martin has played 99 professional games in his career across three seasons, 97 of them with the Rush. This is his first year on a two-way AHL deal. He joins the Rush on its off day in Tahoe and is set to notch his 100th career game on Saturday.
Mylymok, 24, earns his second call-up to the Wranglers after having been summoned to Calgary on January 23rd. He saw five games of action, picking up two fights. He returned to the Rush on February 11th. In his first full pro season, Mylymok has scored 11 goals and 23 points in 40 games while playing alongside his younger brother, Luke.
Mylymok is meeting the Wranglers in Winnipeg for a weekend series at the Manitoba Moose.
The Rapid City Rush squares off with the Iowa Heartlanders on March 13th, 14th, and 15th at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 15th is Girls Night Out presented by Midco and Loyal Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
