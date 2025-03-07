Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières close out their nine-game homestand this weekend as the team plays host to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#46 Vincent Sévigny: The Quebec City native returns to the lineup tonight after spending the past few weeks with the AHL's Laval Rocket. In 43 games with the Lions this season, the defenceman has 17 points and a plus / minus differential of +22.

#86 Jakov Novak: The team's top scorer is also back in the lineup tonight, after having been with the Rocket for the last few days. He was playing well for the Lions before getting called up, with at least one point in eight of his last 10 games.

#92 Logan Nijhoff: Just like Sévigny and Novak, the forward also returns to Trois-Rivières this evening. He too was playing well before getting the call from Laval, collecting seven points in his last six games.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

#30 Hugo Ollas: The 6'8'' goaltender - who holds an NHL contract with the New York Rangers - is making his professional debut this season. He has a combined 11 wins in 26 starts with the (New York Rangers affiliate) Bloomington Bison and Worcester and a goals-against average of 2.80.

#26 Connor Welsh: The former Lion is having the best season of his young career with 44 points in 55 games. The defenceman is especially dangerous on the power play, accumulating 20 points when the Railers have the man advantage.

#10 Jordan Kaplan: With the injury to captain Anthony Repaci, the forward has taken on a heightened leadership role. He is ranked 1st among the Railers' active forwards with 41 points in 52 games.

The Lions and Railers will also face off against one another on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with both games at Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.