Railers Drop Weekend Opener Against Lions

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers' Ryan Dickinson

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (26-24-2-4 58pts) lost to the Trois-Rivières Lions (37-12-4-1, 79pts), on Friday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 2,277 at the Colisée Videotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Colisée Videotron on Saturday, March 8th at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The Lions found the back of the net first Friday night as it was Brycen Martin (1-0-1) getting the Lions out to a 1-0 lead in the first period. Worcester evened the score in the second period with a goal from Cole Donhauser (1-0-1) making it a 1-1 game heading into the third. Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1) scored twelve seconds into the third giving Trois-Rivières the 2-1 lead. Nicolas Guay extended the Lions lead as he scored with 2:32 remaining in the third period making it 3-1 Lions final.

Trois-Rivières scored the only first period goal Friday night, giving them a 1-0 lead heading into the second period. It was Brycen Martin (2nd) who scored off assists from Jacob Novak and Luke Cavallin on a shot from the high slot and gave the Lions the early lead just 4:50 into the first period. Shots favored Trois-Rivières 13-5 in the first.

The Railers tied it up under a minute into the 4-on-4 action following a slashing call on Matthew Kopperud of Worcester and an embellishment on Israel Mianscum of the Lions. It was Cole Donhauser (6th) who notched Worcester's first of the night 9:11 into the frame, making it 1-1 heading into the third period. He batted in a dropped puck from Cavallin to even the score. Shots favored Trois-Rivières 13-6 in the second.

Trois-Rivières did not wait long to regain their lead in the third period as Anthony Beauregard (21st) scored an unassisted goal on a wristshot from the slot just twelve seconds into the third. Nicolas Guay (9th) scored the final goal of the night 17:28 into the period to give the Lions a 3-1 win. Shots favored Worcester 11-7 in the third and favored Trois-Rivières 33-22 in regulation.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Nicolas Guay (1-0-1, +1, 5 Shots), 2nd Star: Brycen Marten (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1, +1, 5 shots)... Final shots favored Trois-Rivières 33-22... Luke Cavallin (15-7-0-1) made 21 saves on 22 shots for Trois-Rivières... Hugo Ollas (11-11-1-2) made 30 saves on 33 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 0-for-0... Anthony Hora (IR), Kolby Johnson (DNP), Kabore Dunn (DNP), Anthony Repaci (IR), Tanner Schachle (IR), and Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Matthew Kopperud led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 16-17-2-2 all-time vs. the Lions and 10-8-1-0 at the Colisée Videotron

