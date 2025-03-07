Gabriel Carriere Inks NHL Deal with Sharks
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Gabriel Carriere has been signed to a one-year, two-way NHL contract with the Sharks.
Carriere, 24, was recently called up to the Barracuda on February 15. The Ottawa, Ontario native has posted a 14-9-2 record a 2.60 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.
So far this season for the Barracuda, Carriere is 5-4-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Carriere played his college hockey at the University of Vermont. During his senior season, he went 13-17-3 in 33 games with a 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
Carriere was named as a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player. Over his four-year career with the Catamounts, Carriere went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games.
Wichita continues its four-game road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. against Cincinnati.
Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.
