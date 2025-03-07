Mitchell Russell Reassigned to Wichita
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned to the Thunder from the Barracuda.
Russell celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday before being sent to the Thunder. The Peterborough, Ontario native was called up on February 7 and appeared in five games during this recent stint with the Barracuda. He scored his first AHL goal of the season on February 22 against Ontario.
Prior to his most recent trip to the AHL, Russell was starting to find his scoring touch. He scored two goals in back-to-back games against the Tulsa Oilers on January 31 and February 1. In 29 games with the The Thunder, Russell has 16 points (9g, 7a).
Wichita continues its four-game road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. against Cincinnati.
Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025
- Mitchell Russell Reassigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Add NCAA Forward Matt Koethe from Nanooks - Tulsa Oilers
- Artur Cholach Reassigned Back to Tahoe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Sign Mitch Deelstra to SPC; Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Receive Rookie Forward Josh Bloom from Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Need a Bounce Back After Last Night's Tough Loss - Allen Americans
- Admirals Sign Former RIT Captain Tanner Andrew - Norfolk Admirals
- Charles Martin Assigned to Rush, Connor Mylymok Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Details for Final Eight Home Games of the 2024-25 Regular Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Continues Eastern Swing Tonight at Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - March 7, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Premiere 'March Is for Hockey,' No Online Ticket Fees - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vikman Leads Tahoe to Thrilling Win over Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nadeau's Hat Trick Leads to Icemen Winning 9-1; Tying Club Record in Goals Scored - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tahoe Squeaks by Rush in Series Opener, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Colin Jacobs Scores Lone Goal in 9-1 Loss to Jacksonville - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.