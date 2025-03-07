Mitchell Russell Reassigned to Wichita

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned to the Thunder from the Barracuda.

Russell celebrated his 24th birthday yesterday before being sent to the Thunder. The Peterborough, Ontario native was called up on February 7 and appeared in five games during this recent stint with the Barracuda. He scored his first AHL goal of the season on February 22 against Ontario.

Prior to his most recent trip to the AHL, Russell was starting to find his scoring touch. He scored two goals in back-to-back games against the Tulsa Oilers on January 31 and February 1. In 29 games with the The Thunder, Russell has 16 points (9g, 7a).

Wichita continues its four-game road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. against Cincinnati.

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

