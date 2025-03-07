Thunder Continues Eastern Swing Tonight at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game eastern road trip tonight at 6:35 p.m. with a visit to the Queen City to face Cincinnati.

This is the only meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Cyclones. All-time, Wichita is 4-4-3 against Cincinnati and 2-2-2 on the road against the Cyclones.

The Thunder opened their road trip on Wednesday night against the Walleye, losing in overtime, 2-1. The Cyclones have been off since Sunday, beating Adirondack at home, 3-2.

Wichita is in fourth place in the Mountain Division with 67 points. Cincinnati is tied for fourth place in the Central with 51 points.

The Thunder have played in their fair share of games past regulation this season. Over the last four games, three of those have finished past 60 minutes. Wichita has dropped four in a row that has finished in the overtime session. The Thunder are 6-6 in those games.

Peter Bates recorded his 16th goal of the season on Wednesday. It was his first goal since February 15. Bates is tied for second in the league with 41 assists and tied for seventh with 57 points.

Michal Stinil extended his point streak to five games on Wednesday. He has nine points (2g, 7a) over that stretch. Stinil needs two more goals to reach 100 in his ECHL career. He is five points away from equaling last year's totals. Stinil's career high in points was set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 points (31g, 48a) in 65 games. Stinil is tied for second in the ECHL with 62 points.

Trevor Gorsuch was the best player on the ice on Wednesday night. He stopped 41 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Toledo. Gorsuch has started seven-straight games. He has seen 40 or more shots in four of those outings.

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Burke has points in five of his last seven games...Nolan Kneen has helpers and two of his last three games...Jay Dickman is tied for third in goals (26)...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.80)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 10-6-6-1 in one-goal games...

CINCY NOTES - Rhett Parsons is fifth among rookies with 88 penalty minutes and tied for third among rookies with 24 minors...Lincoln Griffin leads the Cyclones with 39 points and has points in his last five...Braeden Kressler has points in four of his last five games...Pavel Cajan is seventh in goals-against (2.32)...Cincinnati is 20-1-1 when leading after two...Cincinnati is 3-0-2 in its last five games...Cincinnati is 1-9 in games decided in overtime and have not appeared in a shootout this season...

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

