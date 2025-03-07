Americans Need a Bounce Back After Last Night's Tough Loss

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Luke Richardson and defenseman Artyom Kulakov

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-32-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Jacksonville Icemen (35-16-5-1) this evening at 7:10 PM CST at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tonight is the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 1-1 so far in March.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

Next Home Game: 3/8/25 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:10 PM CST

Thursday's Recap: Jacksonville made their first-ever appearance in North Texas and jumped on the Americans early. The Icemen scored two in the first period, two in the second, and five times in the third frame on their way to a 9-1 victory over the Americans, handing Allen their second worst loss of the season.

Hatty Time: Jacksonville forward Olivier Nadeau had a natural hat trick on Thursday night scoring his 18th,19th and 20th goals of the season. Nadeau had a four-point night with three goals and an assist finishing the game a plus four, with four shots on net. It was the second hat trick scored against the Americans this season.

Tight between the pipes: Jacksonville goalie Justen Close made the start on Thursday and stopped 39 of 40 Allen shots to get the win. The 39 shots stopped by Close, were the most by an opposing goaltender at home this season. The Americans outshot Jacksonville 40 to 37.

Early Departure: The Americans lost two players to injury during the game. Starter Dylan Wells left the game after the first period and did not return. Allen forward Mark Duarte left the game with an upper body injury and did not return.

Nine times three: The nine goals given up on Thursday night matched the most goals against the Americans in a game this season. The Americans lost to Kansas City 9-0 on opening weekend, and 9-2 to Wichita on February 8th.

Warmuth streak snapped: Americans rookie defenseman Quinn Warmuth saw his three-game point streak halted on Thursday night. The three-game streak was the longest of his professional career. Over that stretch he had two goals and an assist.

Head-to-Head with Jacksonville: The Americans and Icemen met for the second time in franchise history. The all-time series is now tied 1-1. Both teams have won on the other's home ice.

Comparing Allen and Jacksonville:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-16-4-1

Away: 8-16-4-1

Overall: 14-32-8-2

Last 10: 1-7-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (33) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Jacksonville Icemen:

Home: 21-4-2-1

Away: 14-12-3-0

Overall: 35-16-5-1

Last 10: 7-0-3-0

Jacksonville Icemen Leaders:

Goals: (20) Olivier Nadeau

Assists: (28) Noah Laaouan

Points: (41) Chris Grando

+/-: (+21) Peter Tischke

PIM's (161) Ty Cheveldayoff

