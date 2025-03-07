Admirals Sign Former RIT Captain Tanner Andrew
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Tanner Andrew to a standard player contract.
Andrew, 25, joins the Admirals on his first professional contract. He played the last four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). This season, Andrew was team captain and finished with 16 points (7g, 9a).
In his Tigers career, Andrew played in 139 games with 59 points (24g, 35).
