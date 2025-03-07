Stingrays Announce Details for Final Eight Home Games of the 2024-25 Regular Season

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays are excited to announce the themes for the final eight home games of the 2024-25 regular season, featuring a variety of themed events, specialty jerseys, and exciting fan experiences.

Upcoming Home Games & Theme Nights:

Saturday, March 8 - 80's Vice on Ice Night Presented by Palmetto Pump House (6:05 pm)

The Stingrays will wear Miami Vice-inspired specialty jerseys that will be auctioned on the team's Handbid page. The auction will open at 9 am this Saturday.

Fans can also order replica jerseys at StingraysHockey.com.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Miami Vice-themed t-shirt - arrive early!

Doors open at 5:00 pm.

Sunday, March 9 - Disability Awareness Game (3:05 pm) Presented by Coastal Kids Dental

Enjoy a sensory-friendly experience with lowered volume, no bright flashing lights, and a sensory room available in the North Club Room (near section 122).

There will be no sudden noise meters or light shows during the game.

Family Sunday game presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks - Kids under 14 can take a slap shot on the ice after the game!

Doors open at 2:00 pm.

Wednesday, March 12 - $3 Beer Night (7:05 pm)

Grab your crew and enjoy $3 beers while cheering on the Stingrays!

Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Saturday, March 15 - St. Patrick's Day Celebration (6:05 pm) Presented by C.T. Lowndes

The Stingrays will wear specialty green St. Patrick's Day jerseys.

Participate in the Lucky Scavenger Hunt presented by Brooks & Son Construction!

13 Shamrocks hidden throughout the Coliseum - win cash prizes!

Find one of two Pots of Gold for a Chill Zone experience or a mystery prize! (Limit one prize per person/household.)

Doors open at 5:00 pm.

Sunday, March 16 - St. Patrick's Day Celebration Continues (3:05 pm)

The Stingrays will wear the specialty green jerseys again!

Another Family Sunday game - Kids under 14 can take a slap shot on the ice post-game!

Doors open at 2:00 pm.

Friday, March 21 - STEM Night (7:05 pm) Presented by Mercedes-Benz Vans of Charleston

A robot will take the ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

Interactive science exhibits will be on the concourse.

Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Sunday, March 23 - Parks & Pucks Night (3:05 pm) Presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

The Stingrays will highlight the Lowcountry's amazing parks!

After the game, enjoy a special post-game skate with Stingrays players, presented by MUSC Health.

Doors open at 2:00 pm.

Saturday, April 5 - Fan Appreciation Night (6:05 pm) Presented by Amped Electric

FREE parking for all attendees!

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead! Fitzsimmons is a former Stingrays goaltender and coach and is now the Director of Minor League Operations for the Washington Capitals.

Exciting giveaways throughout the game as we celebrate our incredible fans!

Doors open at 5:00 pm.

Don't miss out on the excitement as the Stingrays make their final push in the regular season! Tickets are available now at StingraysHockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.