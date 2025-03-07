Komets Take Down Fuel in a Shootout

March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Friday night the Komets went to Fishers and once again defeated the Fuel 2-1 in a shootout.

The Komets spent most of the first period in their defensive zone as the Fuel struck first at 7:23 when Kyle Maksimovich scored his 12th of the season. The intensity of the period increased as the clock ticked down. At 1:41, Captain Jack Dugan was clipped and Nick Deakin-Poot answered the bell and fought Chris Cameron. The coincidental fighting majors marked the only penalties of the period.

In the second period, Indy's Kale Howarth went off for slashing at 7:48 and the Komets retaliated with the tying goal. Jack Dugan buried his 19th of the season over the shoulder of goaltender Ben Gaudreau with Kyle Mayhew getting his 40th assist with Alex Aleardi also adding a helper.

The third period saw both teams getting chances, but neither broke the deadlock leading to overtime.

After skating short-handed twice in the extra frame, the Komets force the contest into a shootout leading to Justin Taylor netting the game-winner in the sixth round. Brett Brochu made 43 saves in the win.

