Komets Take Down Fuel in a Shootout
March 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Friday night the Komets went to Fishers and once again defeated the Fuel 2-1 in a shootout.
The Komets spent most of the first period in their defensive zone as the Fuel struck first at 7:23 when Kyle Maksimovich scored his 12th of the season. The intensity of the period increased as the clock ticked down. At 1:41, Captain Jack Dugan was clipped and Nick Deakin-Poot answered the bell and fought Chris Cameron. The coincidental fighting majors marked the only penalties of the period.
In the second period, Indy's Kale Howarth went off for slashing at 7:48 and the Komets retaliated with the tying goal. Jack Dugan buried his 19th of the season over the shoulder of goaltender Ben Gaudreau with Kyle Mayhew getting his 40th assist with Alex Aleardi also adding a helper.
The third period saw both teams getting chances, but neither broke the deadlock leading to overtime.
After skating short-handed twice in the extra frame, the Komets force the contest into a shootout leading to Justin Taylor netting the game-winner in the sixth round. Brett Brochu made 43 saves in the win.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 7, 2025
- Thunder Suffers 5-1 Loss at Cincinnati on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Score Three Power-Play Goals in 6-2 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Win Tug-Of-War in Overtime Against Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa Nets Another Point, But Falls in OT to Bison, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Komets Take Down Fuel in a Shootout - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Fall to Everblades in Hard-Fought Battle - Norfolk Admirals
- Zinzinnati Steins Defeat the Wichita Thunder 5-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Rally for Dramatic Overtime Win - Maine Mariners
- Railers Drop Weekend Opener Against Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Bloom's Hatty Leads K-Wings to Victory Over Gladiators - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Get Revenge in Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Goaltending Clinic Goes to Thunder, 1-0 in OT - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Shut Out Nailers in OT, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Gabriel Carriere Inks NHL Deal with Sharks - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 7 - ECHL
- Trevor Janicke Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Mitchell Russell Reassigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Add NCAA Forward Matt Koethe from Nanooks - Tulsa Oilers
- Artur Cholach Reassigned Back to Tahoe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Sign Mitch Deelstra to SPC; Keith Petruzzelli Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Receive Rookie Forward Josh Bloom from Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day #54 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Need a Bounce Back After Last Night's Tough Loss - Allen Americans
- Admirals Sign Former RIT Captain Tanner Andrew - Norfolk Admirals
- Charles Martin Assigned to Rush, Connor Mylymok Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Announce Details for Final Eight Home Games of the 2024-25 Regular Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Continues Eastern Swing Tonight at Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - March 7, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Premiere 'March Is for Hockey,' No Online Ticket Fees - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vikman Leads Tahoe to Thrilling Win over Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nadeau's Hat Trick Leads to Icemen Winning 9-1; Tying Club Record in Goals Scored - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tahoe Squeaks by Rush in Series Opener, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Colin Jacobs Scores Lone Goal in 9-1 Loss to Jacksonville - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.