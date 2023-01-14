Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are sold out for Saturday's game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park against the Milwaukee Admirals.

This is the second sellout of the season for Texas, following the Dec. 30 game against Tucson, where 6,778 fans saw the Stars beat the Roadrunners 7-3 in Cedar Park.

Those unable to attend Saturday's game at 7:00 p.m. may tune in to AHLTV for the live broadcast by visiting theahl.com/ahltv or listen on the Texas Stars Broadcast Network. Coverage will also be available on the Stars social media through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Stars host the Admirals again Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Texas will be hosting its first-ever Renaissance Faire promotion, with festivities starting outside the arena at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until game time. Fans can also purchase a Coca Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack for the game and get four tickets, four hot dogs, and four soft drinks for just $19 per person at TexasStars.com/tickets or visiting the H-E-B Center box office.

The team returns to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park again on Friday, Jan. 27 to take on the Colorado Eagles at 7:00 p.m. The Stars will be celebrating Star Wars Night and wearing special jerseys which will be auctioned off throughout the game.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Ticket packages and group discounts for the remaining 2022-23 regular season games are on sale now! For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

