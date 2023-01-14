Statement from the Toronto Marlies

At Friday night's Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose, a fan experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods and was attended to by Emergency Medical Services. After consultation with both teams and the American Hockey League, a decision was made to suspend the game. The Toronto Marlies and MLSE are grateful to the EMS personnel, and fans, who assisted in attending to the emergency and our thoughts are with the fan affected and their family and loved ones.

