Wolf Pack and Bruins Open Home-And-Home Set in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for the first time in 2023, fresh off a pair of victories in North Carolina. Tonight, the club opens a home-and-home set with the rival Providence Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season. It is the first of five games at the XL Center and the first of six meetings in nine games. In fact, each of Hartford's next three games, including tonight, will come against the Bruins.

The sides meet again tomorrow afternoon in Providence, then return to Hartford next Friday night for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. They'll also meet next Sunday afternoon, again at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Bruins claimed a 3-1 victory in the first meeting between the clubs back on December 4th in Rhode Island. After a scoreless first period, the Bruins would score three times in a span of 5:28 to take the game over. Josiah Didier opened the scoring 7:33 into the second period, while Jack Ahcan and Jakub Lauko would tack on the insurance markers at 8:52 and 13:01, respectively. Ahcan's goal would stand as the game-winner. The Wolf Pack got a late powerplay goal from Matthew Robertson but were undone by Keith Kinkaid's 46 saves.

Hartford's 47 shots in the loss remain a season-high total.

The Bruins have won three consecutive games against the Wolf Pack, but Hartford won 5-2 in the last meeting at the XL Center on February 26th, 2022.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their point streak to five games with their second consecutive victory on Wednesday night. Hartford scored a 3-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers in North Carolina, scoring a sweep of their back-to-back set.

Tanner Fritz opened the scoring with his second goal of the season 13:12 into the game, but Ethan Keppen evened the affair at 1-1 at 14:50. After a scoreless second, the Wolf Pack used two third-period goals to pull away for the victory. Ben Tardif scored a 4:35 to break the tie, while Lauri Pajuniemi buried the eventual game-winner at 5:44.

Hartford's five-game point streak (2-0-1-2) is their longest streak of the season. Tardif's goal was his first as a member of the Wolf Pack. Acquired via trade from the Colorado Eagles on December 31st, Tardif has three points (1 g, 2 a) in three games with the club.

On Friday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) reassigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to the Wolf Pack from the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL).

Turner Elson leads the Wolf Pack in points with 19 (6 g, 13 a). Will Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with 10. Cuylle was selected for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins snapped the Utica Comets' 12-game point streak on Friday night, notching a 3-2 victory on home ice. Lauko opened the scoring in the game, depositing his sixth of the season at 14:59 of the first period. Tyce Thompson would tie the game at 1-1 at the 15:33 mark of the second, but goals from Marc McLaughlin and Justin Brazeau at 2:27 and 3:18 of the final stanza would put the Bruins ahead for good.

The win pushed the Bruins to 3-1-0-0 in the month of January. Their lone blemish came on January 8th, a 2-1 loss to the Comets.

Earlier this week, the parent Boston Bruins assigned veteran forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Forward Joona Koppanen made his NHL debut with Boston on Thursday night at TD Garden against the Seattle Kraken. Koppanen was assigned to Providence on Friday.

Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins in points with 28 (12 g, 16 a) in his first season with the club. His 12 goals also lead the way for the team, while rookie forward Luke Toporowski is second with ten tallies on the campaign.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude this back-to-back, home-and-home set tomorrow afternoon in Providence against the Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center next Friday night when the Bruins return to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

