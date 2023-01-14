Silver Knights Triumph Over Calgary, 4-2

January 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights triumphed over the Calgary Wranglers, 4-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday afternoon. Gage Quinney earned the first star of the night and Sheldon Rempal scored the game-winning goal.

Calgary got on the board first with a goal from Radim Zohorna. Matthew Philips and Emilio Pettersen each collected an assist.

Jonas Rondbjerg tied it up at 9:28 in the first period. Assisted by Peter DiLiberatore and Brendan Brisson, he notched his second goal of the weekend to make it a 1-1 game.

The Wranglers regained the lead three minutes later with a goal from Pettersen, assisted by Nicolas Meloche and Phillips.

Quinney tied the game once more at 2:02 in the second period. He collected a behind-the-net pass from Maxim Marushev and buried it on the open side of the goal. Colt Conrad earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Rempalthen gave the Silver Knights their first lead of the game midway through the second period. Assisted by Connor Ford, he evaded two defensemen and lifted the puck past Dustin Wolf to make it a 3-2 game.

Maxim Marushev, assisted by Spencer Foo and Brayden Pachal, potted the empty netter to give the Knights a 4-2 lead with under two minutes left to play.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was exceptional in net, stopping 32 of 34 shots for a .941 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or watch on AHL TV with subscription.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.